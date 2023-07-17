Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SGY. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.88.
Surge Energy Price Performance
SGY stock opened at C$7.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$765.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$10.98.
Surge Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 15.48%.
Surge Energy Company Profile
Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Surge Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.