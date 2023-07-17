TD Securities Cuts TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to C$30.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TU. Desjardins lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TU traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.20. 2,056,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,704. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. TELUS has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. Equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 227.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 533.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

