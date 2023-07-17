Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 845,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 122,523 shares during the period. Teck Resources comprises 2.5% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $30,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.59. 952,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545,131. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

