Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Short Interest Down 29.4% in June

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Técnicas Reunidas Stock Performance
Shares of TNISF remained flat at $9.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. Técnicas Reunidas has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.70.
About Técnicas Reunidas
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Técnicas Reunidas
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Técnicas Reunidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Técnicas Reunidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.