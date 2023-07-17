Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Short Interest Down 29.4% in June

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 133,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Técnicas Reunidas Stock Performance

Shares of TNISF remained flat at $9.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. Técnicas Reunidas has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

About Técnicas Reunidas

Técnicas Reunidas, SA, an engineering and construction company, designs and manages industrial plant projects worldwide. It operates through Oil and Gas, Power, and Other Industries segments. The Oil and Gas segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction services in oil processing operations, and chemical production and processing operations; services related to the natural gas production and extraction value chain, such as production, processing, storage, and transportation; constructs, revamps, and expands refining plants; designs and builds auxiliary services and other refining units; and designs and constructs monomers, polymers and plastics, chemical, and fertilizer producing and processing plants.

