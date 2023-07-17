TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lowered its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 57.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 842,718 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,150,113 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises 1.4% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $16,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in TELUS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in TELUS by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in TELUS by 533.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TELUS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TELUS from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

NYSE TU traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,033. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.44%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

