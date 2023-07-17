TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at TD Securities

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cormark cut their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.14.

TELUS Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TELUS stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,698. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$24.08 and a 1-year high of C$30.77.

About TELUS

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.86 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 7.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.0455718 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

