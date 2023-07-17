TELUS (TSE:T) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at UBS Group

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its target price cut by UBS Group from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.05.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of T opened at C$24.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.12. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$24.20 and a 52-week high of C$30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.86 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.0455718 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.364 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.16%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

