Terra Classic Price Reaches $0.0001 (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $530.28 million and $78.39 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002173 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000944 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002439 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,841,673,859,400 coins and its circulating supply is 5,813,428,253,718 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.