Terra (LUNA) One Day Volume Hits $258.51 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00002156 BTC on major exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $209.75 million and approximately $258.51 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00008917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000945 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002419 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001038 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 323,842,429 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.