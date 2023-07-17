Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $300.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $154.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.92.

TSLA traded up $9.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $290.72. 25,869,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,089,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.78 and a 200 day moving average of $192.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $1,113,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,089,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,230 shares of company stock worth $15,145,299. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

