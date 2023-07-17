Teucrium Wheat Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:WEAT)

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 4,534 call options on the company. This is an increase of 100% compared to the average volume of 2,272 call options.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Wheat Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEAT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 1,106.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Get Teucrium Wheat Fund alerts:

Teucrium Wheat Fund Price Performance

WEAT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.50. 1,445,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,551. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. Teucrium Wheat Fund has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $9.50.

About Teucrium Wheat Fund

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

See Also

