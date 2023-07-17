Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Increased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 188,176 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $184,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.54. The stock had a trading volume of 746,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,063. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.91 and its 200 day moving average is $174.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $164.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

