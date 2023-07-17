thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in June

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.6 days.
thyssenkrupp Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TYEKF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37.
About thyssenkrupp
