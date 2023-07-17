thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in June

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.6 days.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TYEKF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

