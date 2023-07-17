Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX:TIE) Insider Sells A$373,500.00 in Stock

Tietto Minerals Limited (ASX:TIE – Get Free Report) insider Francis Harper sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.33), for a total transaction of A$373,500.00 ($249,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Tietto Minerals Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in Australia and West Africa. Its primary project Abujar gold project comprises three tenements covering an area of 1,114 square kilometers located in western Côte D'Ivoire. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

