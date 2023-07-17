Tnf LLC Grows Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Tnf LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) by 72.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 48,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 91,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JHML traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,752. The company has a market capitalization of $769.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.55 and a 1-year high of $55.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.97.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.3519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

