Tnf LLC Has $268,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tnf LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5,651.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,175,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,580,000 after buying an additional 3,120,678 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 934,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,701,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.84. 12,087,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,734,299. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.64.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

