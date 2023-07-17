Tnf LLC Sells 88 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Tnf LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.60. 879,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

