Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Barclays

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.40.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $69.89 on Thursday. Trex has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $71.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Trex by 3.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Trex by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 9,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in Trex by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Trex by 29.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.