Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Decreases Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 148,064 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.1 %

ENB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.76. 382,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 295.51%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

