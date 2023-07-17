Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,225 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.45% of Harmonic worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Harmonic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,472 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Harmonic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Harmonic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Harmonic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Harmonic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,685 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 112,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,890. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $18.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.90 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. Analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLIT. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Northland Securities increased their price target on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmonic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

