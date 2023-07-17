Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Lowers Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after acquiring an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. StonePine Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 639.5% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,181,000 after buying an additional 95,753 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $126,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,560.28. 13,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,131. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,050.21 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,502.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2,495.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $29.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $21,414,854. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Further Reading

