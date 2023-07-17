Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Makes New Investment in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 113,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned approximately 0.43% of North American Construction Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 14.3% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 56.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NOA stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.23. 7,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,227. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $508.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.89 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

North American Construction Group Profile



North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

