Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 170 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,602,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 143.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.20.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $327.71. The company had a trading volume of 104,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,372. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $303.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.55. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.82 and a 1-year high of $329.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.