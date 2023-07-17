Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 207,091 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 207,091 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up about 1.8% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.12% of Pembina Pipeline worth $21,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 51,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PBA. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.76. 98,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,101. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.493 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.13%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.