Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Sells 3,785 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Citigroup started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.31.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.22. 128,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,961. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $193.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $49,754,095.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,988,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $2,024,942.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,754,095.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

