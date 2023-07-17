Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Trims Stock Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. FirstService comprises approximately 2.0% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.39% of FirstService worth $24,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in FirstService by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,913,000 after purchasing an additional 776,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,942,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FirstService by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after purchasing an additional 287,863 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of FirstService by 7.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,325,000 after acquiring an additional 238,980 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 970.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 257,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,495,000 after acquiring an additional 233,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.67. 26,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.08. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $112.44 and a 12-month high of $160.95.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FirstService in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstService in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

