TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

TSS, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TSS Price Performance

Shares of TSSI stock remained flat at $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,815. TSS has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Get TSS alerts:

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The construction company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter. TSS had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

About TSS

TSS, Inc provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.