Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Down 3.8%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $62.84 and last traded at $64.35. 1,326,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,500,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TWLO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.92.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.50.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,024 shares of company stock worth $2,132,369 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 29.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 57.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.