U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 9,497 Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) by 111.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Ivanhoe Electric were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IE. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 329,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ivanhoe Electric

In other news, VP Evan James Macmillan Young sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine Anne Barone sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $69,646.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Evan James Macmillan Young sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $674,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $33,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,936 shares of company stock worth $1,770,347. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 55,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,180. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 4,217.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Electric Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Data Processing and Software Licensing Services, and Energy Storage Systems segments. The company holds an option to acquire 100% of the mineral rights in the Tintic copper-gold project located in Utah; and Santa Cruz copper project located in Arizona.

