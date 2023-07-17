U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires New Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 277,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,343,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 103,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in B2Gold by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 24,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 30,187 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in B2Gold by 30.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

BTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Shares of BTG traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 830,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,804. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $473.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

