U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,810,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,271 shares during the quarter. Sabre makes up approximately 2.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 2.38% of Sabre worth $33,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sabre by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,219,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sabre by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 373,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 229,990 shares during the period. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SABR. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 568,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,868,955. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

