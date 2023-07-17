U S Global Investors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 875.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 203.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $244.81. 11,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,057. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 113.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTN. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.22.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

