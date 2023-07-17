U S Global Investors Inc. Has $192.85 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

U S Global Investors Inc. trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,522,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,158,514 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 12.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Delta Air Lines worth $192,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 180,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 465,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 36,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 130,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.84. 2,097,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,948,465. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

