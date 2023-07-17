U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 174,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Investec cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Gold Fields Trading Down 0.3 %

Gold Fields Profile

Shares of NYSE GFI traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 696,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,559,470. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18.

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.