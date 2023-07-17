U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 300,000 Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.08% of i-80 Gold worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAUX. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 143,450.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,296,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 2,295,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 133,736 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX remained flat at $2.28 during trading hours on Monday. 165,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,779. i-80 Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 178.69% and a negative return on equity of 18.39%. On average, analysts expect that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

