U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 338,460 Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 338,460 shares during the period. Embraer makes up about 0.8% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Embraer worth $11,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Embraer by 255.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 134,452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. 36.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Embraer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERJ. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Embraer Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ERJ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.44. 96,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,958. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -485.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Embraer S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.45 million. Embraer had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Embraer

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.