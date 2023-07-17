U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 592,296 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,346 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 592,296 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.23% of IAMGOLD worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAG. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in IAMGOLD by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IAG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.89.

NYSE IAG traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $2.91. 446,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,634,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06, a PEG ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.41.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

