U S Global Investors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 2.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $40,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $37.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,904.48. 38,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,732. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,661.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,539.79. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,915.63. The stock has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,642 shares of company stock worth $6,940,292. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,766.60.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

