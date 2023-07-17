U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.99.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 77.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

