UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Short Interest Update

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,907,000 shares, a growth of 73.4% from the June 15th total of 1,099,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,191.9 days.

UniCredit Price Performance

UniCredit stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,743. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55.

Get UniCredit alerts:

About UniCredit

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail and corporate banking services. It also offers payments and liquidity; working capital; and international trade related services. The company provides sustainable finance, patient capital, corporate finance, rating, and capital structure advisory, and financial sponsor solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.