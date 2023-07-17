Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ UNB opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $99.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter.

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

