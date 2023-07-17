Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Issues Earnings Results

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE:UUU traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 169,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,785. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

