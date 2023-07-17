UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Capitalization Tops $3.73 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $3.73 billion and approximately $1.23 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be bought for approximately $4.02 or 0.00013266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.00304243 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,824,746 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 929,825,719.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 4.02700171 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,149,016.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

