V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

V Technology Price Performance

OTCMKTS VCHYF remained flat at $21.84 during trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.84. V Technology has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $21.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered V Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

About V Technology

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

