Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 12,860 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 62.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $450.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $430.98 and a 200 day moving average of $413.26. The company has a market capitalization of $336.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $453.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

