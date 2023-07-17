Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 680 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $95.99 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.21.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.