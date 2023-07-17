Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 154.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,370,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after acquiring an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Waste Management by 698.7% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 711,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,101,000 after acquiring an additional 622,026 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $168.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.30 and a 200-day moving average of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

