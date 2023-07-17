Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 44,241 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,241 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.9% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,801,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,691,765,000 after acquiring an additional 122,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,190,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $139.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

