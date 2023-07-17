Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,301 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $515.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $523.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.18. The stock has a market cap of $234.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Argus raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

