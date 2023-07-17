Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,840 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,684 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.7% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.19.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

